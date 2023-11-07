Las Vegas police investigate after body found near middle school campus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a body was located near the campus of a middle school on Tuesday.

According to police, the time of call for the incident was 6:21 a.m. LVMPD says a body was found on in the northeast corner of a baseball field at 1600 S. Hollywood Boulevard.

LVMPD said that the death appears suspicious and homicide detectives are on scene investigating the circumstances.

In a statement provided by the Clark County School District, officials said that students at Kathleen and Tim Harney Middle School were moved to Las Vegas High School for the day. The district advised that there was no threat to the school or students.

A full copy of CCSD’s statement can be read below:

An ongoing investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is occurring at the shared-use athletic fields near Kathleen and Tim Harney Middle School. The District and the CCSD Police Department are cooperating with the investigation, and there is no threat to the school or students.

As the investigation is ongoing, the decision was made to move Harney Middle School students to Las Vegas High School for the day.

