Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas police investigate after body found near middle school campus

Las Vegas police are investigating after a body was located near the campus of a middle school on Tuesday.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:46 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a body was located near the campus of a middle school on Tuesday.

According to police, the time of call for the incident was 6:21 a.m. LVMPD says a body was found on in the northeast corner of a baseball field at 1600 S. Hollywood Boulevard.

LVMPD said that the death appears suspicious and homicide detectives are on scene investigating the circumstances.

In a statement provided by the Clark County School District, officials said that students at Kathleen and Tim Harney Middle School were moved to Las Vegas High School for the day. The district advised that there was no threat to the school or students.

A full copy of CCSD’s statement can be read below:

An ongoing investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is occurring at the shared-use athletic fields near Kathleen and Tim Harney Middle School. The District and the CCSD Police Department are cooperating with the investigation, and there is no threat to the school or students.

As the investigation is ongoing, the decision was made to move Harney Middle School students to Las Vegas High School for the day.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
A rendering of the exterior of Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue moves closer to opening
Ava, 2, is in the ICU after accidently shooting herself in the chest.
‘Nobody expects their 2-year-old to be shot,’ says family of toddler hospitalized after finding discarded gun
Yolanda Gallman, 64
CCSD police arrest teacher for child abuse

Latest News

Las Vegas police are investigating after a body was located near the campus of a middle school...
Las Vegas police investigate after body found near middle school campus
USC basketball player, Aaliyah Gayles, shares college life after unsolved North Las Vegas...
USC’s Aaliyah Gayles takes court for warmups 19 months after shot multiple times in North Las Vegas
Nevada judge rules on 'Schools Over Stadiums' referendum
Attorneys for Oakland Athletics get legal win in fight against Las Vegas ballpark referendum effort
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Housing prices in Las Vegas Valley up slightly in October, with fewer homes sold, report says