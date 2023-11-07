Inmate pleads guilty after Nevada prison escape

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A convicted murderer has entered a guilty plea on charges that he escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Center last year.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was serving a life sentence for murder at the prison in Indian Springs when he escaped last September. After five days on the run, he was captured in downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 28, 2022.

On November 2, an agreement was filed in Clark County District Court in which Duarte-Herrera entered a guilty plea to one count of escape, which is a class B felony. The parties agreed on an incarceration term of 19-48 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections, to run consecutive to his current sentence.

After he was taken back into custody, Duarte was interviewed by investigators and admitted that he had escaped SDCC on the evening of September 23, 2022 by hiding near a pony wall outside the unit and then climbing three prison fences. He then walked and ran all the way through the desert to Las Vegas, where he was given a bus ticket by a bystander.

He added that he “knew the towers at the prison were not operational and had not been manned for the previous three years.” He said that he never would have attempted it if the towers were operational because he didn’t want to be shot. It took him about four minutes to climb over all three prison fences.

The terms of the plea agreement also state that Duarte-Herrera may be fined up to $10,000 and could be required to pay any necessary restitution. He has a sentencing hearing scheduled for December 14.

