Hundreds of prom dresses donated from around country for Lahaina students

LAHAINA, Hi. (FOX5) - Junior and Senior prom are milestones for high school students.

For students in Lahaina who lost everything, a formal dress, suits and slacks are the last thing parents are worried about as they search for permanent housing. Those students will get the chance to shop like royalty for free thanks to generous donations coming in around the country.

Laura Stanton hauled nine duffel bags of dresses from Seattle after seeing an online post calling for donations. The Lahaina resident is originally from the Seattle area and had a planned trip. She made a call out to friends and family to help.

“If you have something, get in touch with me, and I’ll come and get it. And then I had three of my friends who, you know the old saying, and they told two friends and they told two friends,” said Stanton.

Stanton collected 150 dresses. A representative from a jewelry company also donated 250 brand-new pieces. With nine bags full, Laura said she was ready to foot the bill for airline baggage fees, but Hawaiian Airlines waived all of it.

“I had so many people along the way. Just sort of little angels that helped help me carry everything because I was traveling by myself,” said Stanton.

Prom season is a livelihood for Terri Ewbank at Elly’s Formal Wear. This is the first time she has done any sort of donation drive, but she said the shop has secretly sponsored students for more than a decade.

“Giving these students that feeling of just the confidence of just setting apart, you know, like if they’re in school, and they get bullied or teased from the clothes that they wear every single day, or they can’t afford new shoes, or new backpacks or iPhones, it’s just being in our store, all of that is set apart,” said Ewbank.

