Housing prices in Las Vegas Valley up slightly in October, with fewer homes sold, report says

Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:45 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Housing prices in the Las Vegas Valley showed a slight increase in October, although fewer homes were sold, according to a new report.

Figures released Tuesday by Las Vegas Realtors showed that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada in October was $449,000. The price is 2.0% from $440,000 in October of 2022. However, local home prices are still below the all-time record of $482,000 set in May of 2022, the report said.

Las Vegas Realtors reported that the median price of local condos and townhomes sold in October was $275,500, up 3.6% from $266,000 in October of 2022.

According to Las Vegas Realtors president Lee Barrett, a tight housing supply and recently rising mortgage interest rates continue to shape the housing market and may be overshadowing seasonal trends.

“We usually see home prices and sales cool down a bit along with the weather as we head into the fall and winter,” Barrett said. “We’ll see how these traditional trends play out this year. Higher interest rates and a smaller housing supply are playing a bigger role than in past years.”

By the end of October, the report said there were 4,213 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer, which is down 46.7% from the same time last year. Likewise, the 1,195 condos and townhomes listed without offers in October represent a 32.7% decline from one year earlier.

According to the report, a total of 2,173 existing local homes, condos and townhomes were sold in October. Compared to October 2022, sales were down 1.5% for homes, but up 1.3% for condos and townhomes, the report noted.

LVR said that the sales pace in October equates to more than a two-month supply of properties available for sale. Last year at this time, according to the report, Southern Nevada had more than a four-month housing supply.

