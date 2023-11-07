Fremont Street Experience shares plans for New Year’s Eve party in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience on Tuesday announced plans for this year’s New Year’s Eve event in downtown Las Vegas.

Dubbed “NYE Time of Your Life Festival,” organizers say that event will feature performances by Third Eye Blind, Big Gigantic, Blackstreet and more.

As part of the experience, Las Vegas Mayor Caroline Goodman will help usher in 2024 at the area’s 3rd Street stage.

Gates for the celebration will open on 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

“All partygoers are encouraged to dress to impress and ring in the new year in style,” Fremont Street Experience said.

In addition to performances from various musical acts, organizers say the event will feature an “iconic countdown to the New Year culminating in an epic display of pyrotechnics and digital fireworks on the world’s longest digital screen, Viva Vision.”

The full lineup can be read below:

3rd Street Stage

11:30pm – 1am: Third Eye Blind

9:15pm – 10:30pm: Beach Weather

Main Street Stage

11:30pm – 1:30am: Big Gigantic

9:15pm – 11:15pm: Craze

7:00pm – 9:00pm: Eric Forbes

1st Street Stage

11:30pm – 1am: Blackstreet

10:15pm – 11:15pm: Kid ‘n Play

9:00pm – 10:00pm: Tone Loc

8:00pm – 8:45pm: Young MC

Casino Center Stage

9p-1a: Silent Disco featuring 3 dueling DJ’s

6-9p: Dancing DJ’s

“Once again, Fremont Street Experience will reign supreme as the ultimate street party destination as we ring in 2024,” said Andrew Simon, President and CEO of Fremont Street Experience. “Year in and year out, we continue to offer quality entertainment at an unbelievable price for our guests. With another stacked lineup featuring music and bands of all genres, we continue to show the world why spending New Year’s Eve on Fremont Street Experience is the time of your life.”

Pre-sale tickets for Fremont Street’s “NYE Time of Your Life Festival” are on sale now for $50. Guests must be 21 or older to purchase and attend, the release notes.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.