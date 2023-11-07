FOX5 returns to Maui to see recovery efforts after deadly Lahaina fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Much of the burn area in Lahaina looks very similar to August when the deadly fire broke out on Maui.

That is according to FOX5 producer Monica Schmidt, who was in Maui shortly after the fire erupted. Schmidt, who is from Maui, and other FOX5 crew are back in Hawaii to see what has happened since then.

Burn areas have yet to be cleared to rebuild. FOX5 has talked to several people who say they are unsure of when things might be cleared to rebuild their homes. Residents tell us there are still issues with making the burn area safe due to hazardous materials, and some tell us there are questions about zoning and permitting.

Some people who live in Lahaina tell FOX5 they are still trying to process what happened. People who are being put up in hotels say they are worried about being kicked out. Others say they don’t know where they’ll go since rents have jumped in the area.

There are many groups and individuals who are working in Maui to help people. That includes the nonprofit called Samaritan’s Purse, with its international headquarters based in North Carolina.

The group has been helping in major disasters since the 1990s. A base camp was set up on Maui not long after the fire started. A DC-8 and a 757 were used to fly in several tons of equipment for the effort.

The camp includes several large tents for volunteers and a kitchen. Samaritan’s Purse has been assisting residents who lost their homes by sifting through ash to find any salvageable items.

“Many would say there’s no hope here, there’s nothing to recover. But our volunteers go in, and they search through that ash to find those little mementos or those cherished items that the homeowners might find some closure,” said Samaritan’s Purse Program Manager Tony Williamson.

Williamson says he joined the group after volunteers helped him after Hurricane Michael hit Panama City, Florida in 2018. He was a youth pastor at the time. He says crews have recovered many items for people in Maui.

“Just a few days ago we actually were able to open a safe that inside was a wedding album from a marriage, a 40-year marriage. And it was untouched,” said Williamson.

He added, “It’s quite the miracle that something would be unscathed inside of the safe. And so, there was a lot of joy, celebration that they were able to find this and it’s a very touching moment with that homeowner.”

He also says crews were able to find a family’s two-carat diamond that has been passed down for generations. He says finding the diamond meant the world to the family.

Williamson says sometimes, crisis-trained volunteers learn on the scene that someone passed away at a home.

“Many times, we’re finding out when we spend time with that homeowner and they share with us, ‘Hey, this is where I lost my husband.’ And we’re taking the time to pause the work and just spend time with them, hearing the stories that they would like to tell,” said Williamson.

Williamson says since arriving in Maui a total of 433 volunteers have filtered in and out of the camp. Samaritan’s Purse has received more than 1,200 requests for home searches and volunteers have worked nearly 22,000 hours.

Williamson says Samaritan’s Purse also sent crews to Ukraine and Israel.

