Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

FOX5 returns to Maui to see recovery efforts after deadly Lahaina fire

FOX5 crews have returned to Maui to check in on recovery progress nearly three months after the Lahaina wildfire.
By Joe Vigil
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Much of the burn area in Lahaina looks very similar to August when the deadly fire broke out on Maui.

That is according to FOX5 producer Monica Schmidt, who was in Maui shortly after the fire erupted. Schmidt, who is from Maui, and other FOX5 crew are back in Hawaii to see what has happened since then.

Burn areas have yet to be cleared to rebuild. FOX5 has talked to several people who say they are unsure of when things might be cleared to rebuild their homes. Residents tell us there are still issues with making the burn area safe due to hazardous materials, and some tell us there are questions about zoning and permitting.

Some people who live in Lahaina tell FOX5 they are still trying to process what happened. People who are being put up in hotels say they are worried about being kicked out. Others say they don’t know where they’ll go since rents have jumped in the area.

There are many groups and individuals who are working in Maui to help people. That includes the nonprofit called Samaritan’s Purse, with its international headquarters based in North Carolina.

The group has been helping in major disasters since the 1990s. A base camp was set up on Maui not long after the fire started. A DC-8 and a 757 were used to fly in several tons of equipment for the effort.

The camp includes several large tents for volunteers and a kitchen. Samaritan’s Purse has been assisting residents who lost their homes by sifting through ash to find any salvageable items.

“Many would say there’s no hope here, there’s nothing to recover. But our volunteers go in, and they search through that ash to find those little mementos or those cherished items that the homeowners might find some closure,” said Samaritan’s Purse Program Manager Tony Williamson.

Williamson says he joined the group after volunteers helped him after Hurricane Michael hit Panama City, Florida in 2018. He was a youth pastor at the time. He says crews have recovered many items for people in Maui.

“Just a few days ago we actually were able to open a safe that inside was a wedding album from a marriage, a 40-year marriage. And it was untouched,” said Williamson.

He added, “It’s quite the miracle that something would be unscathed inside of the safe. And so, there was a lot of joy, celebration that they were able to find this and it’s a very touching moment with that homeowner.”

He also says crews were able to find a family’s two-carat diamond that has been passed down for generations. He says finding the diamond meant the world to the family.

Williamson says sometimes, crisis-trained volunteers learn on the scene that someone passed away at a home.

“Many times, we’re finding out when we spend time with that homeowner and they share with us, ‘Hey, this is where I lost my husband.’ And we’re taking the time to pause the work and just spend time with them, hearing the stories that they would like to tell,” said Williamson.

Williamson says since arriving in Maui a total of 433 volunteers have filtered in and out of the camp. Samaritan’s Purse has received more than 1,200 requests for home searches and volunteers have worked nearly 22,000 hours.

Williamson says Samaritan’s Purse also sent crews to Ukraine and Israel.

Watch for live FOX5 reports from Maui all week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the exterior of Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue moves closer to opening
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
The Bend shopping and entertainment center coming to the Southwest Valley
‘The Bend’ Las Vegas development taking shape; set to open in 2024
Who should pay for the cleanup of Lake Las Vegas?
Who should pay for the cleanup of Lake Las Vegas?

Latest News

Ava, 2, is in the ICU after accidently shooting herself in the chest.
‘Nobody expects their two-year-old to be shot,’ says family of toddler hospitalized after finding discarded gun
A dignified shopping experience for Maui wildfire survivors and their families
Maui man turns donation distribution center into dignified shopping experience for fire survivors
Yolanda Gallman, 64
CCSD police arrest teacher for child abuse
Alejandro Patoja
Las Vegas man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after baby drowns