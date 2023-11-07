Forecast Outlook - 11/07/23
Strong Wind Sticks Around Through Wednesday
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:14 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Good Morning!
Yesterday’s strong southwesterly wind brought a brief dust storm across the McCullough Range mountains and Henderson. The strongest wind gust reported at Harry Reid International Airport was 42 MPH.
A Wind Advisory remains effect for Pahrump and Indian Springs until 7 AM this morning, but winds will stay strong through Wednesday area wide. A lot of dust and debris will be mixed around today and tomorrow.
We’ll finally see calmer and cooler conditions Thursday and Friday with a few passing clouds.
This weekend is look spectacular with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Long range forecast is bringing a chance for shower by late next week, right as F1 gets rolling.
