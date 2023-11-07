Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook - 11/07/23

Strong Wind Sticks Around Through Wednesday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:14 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Good Morning!

Yesterday’s strong southwesterly wind brought a brief dust storm across the McCullough Range mountains and Henderson. The strongest wind gust reported at Harry Reid International Airport was 42 MPH.

A Wind Advisory remains effect for Pahrump and Indian Springs until 7 AM this morning, but winds will stay strong through Wednesday area wide. A lot of dust and debris will be mixed around today and tomorrow.

We’ll finally see calmer and cooler conditions Thursday and Friday with a few passing clouds.

This weekend is look spectacular with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Long range forecast is bringing a chance for shower by late next week, right as F1 gets rolling.

November 6, 2023
