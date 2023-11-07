Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

EXPERTS: Cyber security director offers advice for CCSD parents hit by hackers

A class action lawsuit filed this week against CCSD concerning the cyber security attack
A class action lawsuit filed this week against CCSD concerning the cyber security attack(FOX5)
By John Huck and Lisa Sturgis
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:36 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last week we learned hackers gained access to tens of thousands of students’ personal information when they attacked the Clark County School District. That information is coming from hackers, so we still don’t know officially, just how many kids could be affected.

But we do know the exposure of that personal information could create future problems.

Gregory Moody, the director of UNLV’s cybersecurity program, gives us his advice on preventing that.

FULL INTERVIEW

That information is coming from hackers, so we still don’t know officially, just how many kids could be affected.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the exterior of Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue moves closer to opening
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
Ava, 2, is in the ICU after accidently shooting herself in the chest.
‘Nobody expects their 2-year-old to be shot,’ says family of toddler hospitalized after finding discarded gun
Alejandro Patoja
Las Vegas man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after baby drowns

Latest News

That information is coming from hackers, so we still don’t know officially, just how many kids...
FULL INTERVIEW: Cyber security director offers advice for CCSD parents hit by hackers
Generic Gavel
Las Vegas plastic surgery practice sued after cyber hack, leak of patient photos and data
The Henderson Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a subject involved in a...
Henderson police trying to identify subject involved in June shooting near Anthem
The family of a toddler who accidentally shot herself after finding a discarded gun on a...
‘Nobody expects their 2-year-old to be shot,’ says family of toddler hospitalized after finding discarded gun