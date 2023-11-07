EXPERTS: Cyber security director offers advice for CCSD parents hit by hackers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last week we learned hackers gained access to tens of thousands of students’ personal information when they attacked the Clark County School District. That information is coming from hackers, so we still don’t know officially, just how many kids could be affected.

But we do know the exposure of that personal information could create future problems.

Gregory Moody, the director of UNLV’s cybersecurity program, gives us his advice on preventing that.

FULL INTERVIEW

That information is coming from hackers, so we still don’t know officially, just how many kids could be affected.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.