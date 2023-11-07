Donations from Las Vegas to Maui bringing hope to wildfire survivors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Donations flooded Maui with people from all over the world trying to send what they could to help.

With a tight connection to Hawaii, hundreds of people in Las Vegas gathered together what they could over the last few months since the wildfires. Those donations have filled up 19 45-foot containers so far.

“The generosity of Vegas, combined with our ability to organize and mobilize it, and get it into the community, it became that perfect relationship,” said Pastor Sean Housman.

Everything from bottled water, clothing, canned goods, baby formula and camping supplies lined a warehouse in Las Vegas. It’s a community-led effort with families jumping in to help package up goods into the large shipping containers to be sent off. They are sent to a church group to be sorted and distributed to families who need supplies.

“On your end, it may seem like something small. But hope is so powerful. And hope is helping to get these guys through the day-to-day where everything is not normal,” said Housman.

Volunteers who open the containers said they have found messages of support. They said they will often leave the notes for families to find when supplies are delivered.

“Sometimes we’ll open the container, and there’s messages written on the doors of the container that have come all the way from Vegas. Just people just trying to express, you know, their Aloha for their community here,” said Housman.

Another church member recalled finding notes. “They wrote notes on the boxes, like, ‘We love you guys,’ ‘We’re praying for you,’ ‘We’re here for you,’ and sometimes, you know it’s a little kid that like wrote on it, like, even they understand we’re hurting here, and that was that was a big thing,” said Kerri Kaupe.

As the holiday season approaches, Housman said donations of new toys or games for children would be helpful.

