Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Donations from Las Vegas to Maui bringing hope to wildfire survivors

Notes left in donation boxes find their way from the 9th Island to Maui families
Donations poured in following the Maui wildfires
Donations poured in following the Maui wildfires(FOX5)
By Monica Schmidt
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Donations flooded Maui with people from all over the world trying to send what they could to help.

With a tight connection to Hawaii, hundreds of people in Las Vegas gathered together what they could over the last few months since the wildfires. Those donations have filled up 19 45-foot containers so far.

“The generosity of Vegas, combined with our ability to organize and mobilize it, and get it into the community, it became that perfect relationship,” said Pastor Sean Housman.

FOX5 returns to Maui to see recovery efforts after deadly Lahaina fire

Everything from bottled water, clothing, canned goods, baby formula and camping supplies lined a warehouse in Las Vegas. It’s a community-led effort with families jumping in to help package up goods into the large shipping containers to be sent off. They are sent to a church group to be sorted and distributed to families who need supplies.

“On your end, it may seem like something small. But hope is so powerful. And hope is helping to get these guys through the day-to-day where everything is not normal,” said Housman.

Volunteers who open the containers said they have found messages of support. They said they will often leave the notes for families to find when supplies are delivered.

“Sometimes we’ll open the container, and there’s messages written on the doors of the container that have come all the way from Vegas. Just people just trying to express, you know, their Aloha for their community here,” said Housman.

Another church member recalled finding notes. “They wrote notes on the boxes, like, ‘We love you guys,’ ‘We’re praying for you,’ ‘We’re here for you,’ and sometimes, you know it’s a little kid that like wrote on it, like, even they understand we’re hurting here, and that was that was a big thing,” said Kerri Kaupe.

As the holiday season approaches, Housman said donations of new toys or games for children would be helpful.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
A rendering of the exterior of Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue moves closer to opening
Ava, 2, is in the ICU after accidently shooting herself in the chest.
‘Nobody expects their 2-year-old to be shot,’ says family of toddler hospitalized after finding discarded gun
Yolanda Gallman, 64
CCSD police arrest teacher for child abuse

Latest News

Las Vegas police investigate after body found near middle school campus
Las Vegas police investigate after body found near middle school campus
Las Vegas police are investigating after a body was located near the campus of a middle school...
Las Vegas police investigate after body found near middle school campus
USC basketball player, Aaliyah Gayles, shares college life after unsolved North Las Vegas...
USC’s Aaliyah Gayles takes court for warmups 19 months after shot multiple times in North Las Vegas
Nevada judge rules on 'Schools Over Stadiums' referendum
Attorneys for Oakland Athletics get legal win in fight against Las Vegas ballpark referendum effort