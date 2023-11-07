Surprise Squad
Dave Matthews Band announces 1-night-only show on Las Vegas Strip

Dave Matthews of the Dave Matthews Band performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug....
Dave Matthews of the Dave Matthews Band performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dave Matthews Band on Tuesday announced a one-night-only show on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release from promoter Live Nation, Dave Matthews Band will perform for one night only at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

