Dave Matthews Band announces 1-night-only show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dave Matthews Band on Tuesday announced a one-night-only show on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release from promoter Live Nation, Dave Matthews Band will perform for one night only at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

