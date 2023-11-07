Culinary workers prepare for possible strike Friday, enters final round of contract negotiations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A strike deadline has been set, and the largest culinary union in Las Vegas, representing 35,000 hospitality workers on the Strip, now enters its final round of negotiations with the three major resorts companies.

Culinary union negotiators will meet with Caesars Entertainment on Tuesday, MGM Resorts on Wednesday, and Wynn Resorts on Thursday.

If no agreement can be reached by Friday at 5 a.m., union members say they’re ready to walk off the job.

On Monday, members gathered at the culinary union headquarters in downtown Las Vegas to prepare picket signs for the possible strike.

“All of the people involved are all dedicated,” said a Bellagio employee making picket signs. “This is what we’re going to do. I’m even off on Friday, but I’m going to be there to support my workers that are walking out of the building at 5 a.m. Friday morning.”

The union said Monday, “If an agreement for a new contract is not reached by November 10, 2023 at 5 a.m., a strike would impact 18 casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.”

Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge said there has been some positive movement in negotiations, and the union is “cautiously optimistic” going into the final round of negotiation sessions this week.

Union members hope the timing of the strike deadline - just days before Formula One comes to town - will add extra pressure to the companies to compromise on a contract agreement to avoid a strike.

