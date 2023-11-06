Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

You can stay at Martha Stewart’s guesthouse for just $11.23

Booking.com has listed Martha Stewart’s farm guesthouse for a one-night pre-Thanksgiving stay. (Credit: Booking.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:57 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are interested in learning how to be the host with the most from one of the best, here is your chance.

Booking.com has listed Martha Stewart’s farm guesthouse for a one-night pre-Thanksgiving stay.

The 1,800-square-foot space in Bedford, New York, is available Nov. 18 for $11.23. The price honors the date of Thanksgiving this year.

The experience includes a full itinerary, created by Stewart.

Guests will get a guided tour of the property, with stops at Stewart’s Instagram-famous chicken coop, gardens and stables. There is also an instruction on wreath-making and table-setting, as well as a catered brunch with Stewart herself.

The booking window opens on Nov. 16 at noon E.T.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the exterior of Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue moves closer to opening
The Bend shopping and entertainment center coming to the Southwest Valley
‘The Bend’ Las Vegas development taking shape; set to open in 2024
Water drained at the Venetian for Formula 1 viewing platform is expected to go back into Lake...
Water drained at Venetian for F1 viewing platform is expected to go back into Lake Mead
29-year-old Rasheda Rose
North Las Vegas police seek other victims after substitute teacher makes inappropriate comments in front of students
The exterior of a Vons store is seen in the Las Vegas Valley.
Shoppers look for deals as Vons store in west Las Vegas Valley set to close

Latest News

Multiple first responders were called following an incident near Prairie View A&M late Sunday...
7 injured in shooting at Prairie View A&M homecoming party
Pro-Palestine rally on Las Vegas Strip calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Pro-Palestine rally on Las Vegas Strip calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.
Heinz is releasing ‘Pickle Ketchup’ for all you pickle lovers
Pro-Palestine rally on Las Vegas Strip calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Pro-Palestine rally on Las Vegas Strip calls for ceasefire in Gaza
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him