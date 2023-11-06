Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Shopper finds human skull in Halloween section of thrift store

The store owner said the skull was found in a storage unit that had been purchased years...
The store owner said the skull was found in a storage unit that had been purchased years before, according to the sheriff’s office.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A person in Florida stumbled upon an actual human skull while shopping in the Halloween section of a thrift store Saturday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook the shopper happened to be an anthropologist and recognized the remains to be human.

Major Crimes Unit detectives were notified and agreed with the shopper’s observations.

The store owner said the skull was found in a storage unit that had been purchased years before, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office will work with the medical examiner’s office to facilitate further testing of the skull.

The case is not suspicious in nature.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the exterior of Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue moves closer to opening
The Bend shopping and entertainment center coming to the Southwest Valley
‘The Bend’ Las Vegas development taking shape; set to open in 2024
Water drained at the Venetian for Formula 1 viewing platform is expected to go back into Lake...
Water drained at Venetian for F1 viewing platform is expected to go back into Lake Mead
29-year-old Rasheda Rose
North Las Vegas police seek other victims after substitute teacher makes inappropriate comments in front of students
The exterior of a Vons store is seen in the Las Vegas Valley.
Shoppers look for deals as Vons store in west Las Vegas Valley set to close

Latest News

New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
Former President Donald Trump arrives at the New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
Trump takes the stand in New York civil case alleging financial fraud
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade mass shooting suspect to stand trial for assist in gun license application
Cody Dorman waits in the winner's circle after Junior Alvarado rode Cody's Wish to win the...
Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died