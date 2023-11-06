Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Rod Stewart announces final shows of his 13-year residency on Las Vegas Strip

Rod Stewart performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sept. 30, 2019.
Rod Stewart performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sept. 30, 2019.(Denise Truscello | Denise Truscello via Caesars Entertainment)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:13 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rod Stewart has announced the final shows of his 13-year residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer will end his Las Vegas residency on its 200th show next summer with seven concerts, scheduled for July 24 through August 7, 2024.

Tickets for the shows, dubbed “Rod Stewart – The Hits,” go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. The shows are held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Sir Rod Stewart is a true rock legend, and we have had the great privilege of being his Las Vegas home at The Colosseum for more than a decade,” said Jason Gastwirth, President of Entertainment for Caesars Entertainment. “Throughout his residency, we’ve been amazed by Rod’s impeccable showmanship and superstar talent highlighting his timeless catalog of hits, and we are incredibly grateful for the countless memories he created for our guests.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the exterior of Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue moves closer to opening
The Bend shopping and entertainment center coming to the Southwest Valley
‘The Bend’ Las Vegas development taking shape; set to open in 2024
Water drained at the Venetian for Formula 1 viewing platform is expected to go back into Lake...
Water drained at Venetian for F1 viewing platform is expected to go back into Lake Mead
29-year-old Rasheda Rose
North Las Vegas police seek other victims after substitute teacher makes inappropriate comments in front of students
The exterior of a Vons store is seen in the Las Vegas Valley.
Shoppers look for deals as Vons store in west Las Vegas Valley set to close

Latest News

Ricky Bell, from left, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie...
New Edition announces Las Vegas residency dates after touring for 2 years
Ethel M illuminates holiday cactus garden for its 30th year
Ethel M illuminates holiday cactus garden for its 30th year
Redesigning your home takes a lot of decision making. Owner and lead designer at Kelly Stone...
Advice for homeowners doing renovations.
Here's a look back at some of the hilarious & fun moments we had on MORE FOX5 this week.
We take a look back at our week on MORE.