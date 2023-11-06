Rod Stewart announces final shows of his 13-year residency on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rod Stewart has announced the final shows of his 13-year residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer will end his Las Vegas residency on its 200th show next summer with seven concerts, scheduled for July 24 through August 7, 2024.

Tickets for the shows, dubbed “Rod Stewart – The Hits,” go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. The shows are held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Sir Rod Stewart is a true rock legend, and we have had the great privilege of being his Las Vegas home at The Colosseum for more than a decade,” said Jason Gastwirth, President of Entertainment for Caesars Entertainment. “Throughout his residency, we’ve been amazed by Rod’s impeccable showmanship and superstar talent highlighting his timeless catalog of hits, and we are incredibly grateful for the countless memories he created for our guests.”

