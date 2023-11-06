Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer, to meet fans at Las Vegas dispensary
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:53 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic WWE wrestler Ric Flair will take part in a free meet and greet with fans at a Las Vegas dispensary this week.
According to a news release, the event will happen from 2:45 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Planet 13 Las Vegas.
The dispensary notes that fans must be 21 years of age and older in order to attend.
