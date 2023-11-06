Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer, to meet fans at Las Vegas dispensary

Ric Flair performs during the Runaway Tour at State Farm Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019, in...
Ric Flair performs during the Runaway Tour at State Farm Arena on Friday, October 18, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:53 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic WWE wrestler Ric Flair will take part in a free meet and greet with fans at a Las Vegas dispensary this week.

According to a news release, the event will happen from 2:45 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Planet 13 Las Vegas.

The dispensary notes that fans must be 21 years of age and older in order to attend.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the exterior of Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue moves closer to opening
The Bend shopping and entertainment center coming to the Southwest Valley
‘The Bend’ Las Vegas development taking shape; set to open in 2024
Water drained at the Venetian for Formula 1 viewing platform is expected to go back into Lake...
Water drained at Venetian for F1 viewing platform is expected to go back into Lake Mead
29-year-old Rasheda Rose
North Las Vegas police seek other victims after substitute teacher makes inappropriate comments in front of students
The exterior of a Vons store is seen in the Las Vegas Valley.
Shoppers look for deals as Vons store in west Las Vegas Valley set to close

Latest News

Miracle Mile Shops to debut free ‘Lost City’ show at Planet Hollywood on Las Vegas Strip
Miracle Mile Shops to debut free ‘Lost City’ show at Planet Hollywood on Las Vegas Strip
Winter wonderland holiday display returning to Sam’s Town’s Mystic Falls Park
Winter wonderland holiday display returning to Sam’s Town’s Mystic Falls Park
Downtown Summerlin announces return of annual holiday parade, outdoor ice rink
Downtown Summerlin announces return of annual holiday parade, outdoor ice rink
Rod Stewart performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sept. 30, 2019.
Rod Stewart announces final shows of his 13-year residency on Las Vegas Strip