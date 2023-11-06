Surprise Squad
Pro-Palestine rally on Las Vegas Strip calls for ceasefire in Gaza

A pro-Palestine rally was held on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday as attendees called for a ceasefire in Gaza.
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:13 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Palestinians and people of all backgrounds marched on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to call for an end to the killing of innocent civilians.

“We’re here to support the people of Gaza and to tell them that we stand with them,” said a rally participant.

“We want to raise awareness,” said a rally participant Deyaa Dabbagh. “We’re hoping that there’s a ceasefire, that finally the U.S. steps up with not just giving aide to Israel, but telling them, ‘Stop killing innocent people.’”

The group called for a ceasefire in the war and an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land.

“I think a reason a lot of Americans care about the situation is because it hits really close to home. Especially me being a minority, a lot of people being minorities in America, it’s a very familiar situation of colonization,” said a rally participant.

More than 1400 Israelis have been killed in the war, most of them in the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll has reached more 9400 in Gaza and the West Bank as of Saturday, and the number is likely to increase as attacks continue.

“It was a tragedy what happened to the Israeli people, but it’s a great imbalance about what’s happening to the people in Palestine,” said rally participant Carole Splendore. “It’s not right what’s happening in Palestine. There has to be a ceasefire. There has to be an end to the slaughter.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

