Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Nevada high court postpones NFL appeal in Jon Gruden emails lawsuit until January

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks with the media following an NFL football...
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks with the media following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sept. 19, 2021.(AP Photo/Don Wright, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has pushed back to Jan. 10 the date for oral arguments in a contract interference and conspiracy lawsuit filed against the NFL by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

Postponement of the hearing, originally scheduled for Tuesday, came at the request of attorneys for who cited a scheduling conflict.

Lawyers for neither side responded to email messages Monday about the schedule change.

The league wants the court to reverse a state court judge’s decisions in May 2022 letting Gruden’s lawsuit proceed and not to order out-of-court talks that could be overseen by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gruden accuses the league of improperly leaking racist, sexist and homophobic emails that Gruden sent when he was an ESPN announcer to force him to resign from the Raiders in 2021.

Gruden’s emails went from 2011 to 2018 to former Washington Commanders executive Bruce Allen and were found amid emails the league obtained during an investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington team.

Gruden alleges disclosure of the emails destroyed his career and ruined endorsement contracts. He is seeking monetary damages.

Gruden was the Raiders head coach when the team moved in 2020 from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the exterior of Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue moves closer to opening
The Bend shopping and entertainment center coming to the Southwest Valley
‘The Bend’ Las Vegas development taking shape; set to open in 2024
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
Water drained at the Venetian for Formula 1 viewing platform is expected to go back into Lake...
Water drained at Venetian for F1 viewing platform is expected to go back into Lake Mead
Who should pay for the cleanup of Lake Las Vegas?
Who should pay for the cleanup of Lake Las Vegas?

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce watches during the first half of an NFL...
Raiders roll past Giants 30-6 to give Antonio Pierce a win in his debut as interim coach
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell signals at the line of scrimmage in the first...
Giants not exactly facing the team they expected in Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell throws during pregame of an NFL football game...
More relaxed Raiders are serious about making something out of the season
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an intercepted pass from Detroit Lions...
Offensively challenged Giants and Raiders meet in Las Vegas