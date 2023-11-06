Local high school student surprised with tickets to Super Bowl in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local high school student was surprised with tickets for his family to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, during Sunday’s Raiders vs. New York Giants game, local high school student Luis Ortiz and his family were surprised with four tickets to attend Super Bowl LVIII.

In a release from the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee and Las Vegas Raiders, the groups say the student, identified only as Luis, “is regarded as a leader by his teachers and peers and is a devoted high school student who has faced adversity in his life, though that has not deterred his dedication to achieving his educational goals.”

Although he recently transferred to a magnet school, the release says that at his previous school, Luis served as team captain of his soccer, football and basketball teams.

