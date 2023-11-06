Latest shooting on Las Vegas RTC bus sparks safety concerns

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Another act of violence on an RTC bus, this time spreading to a preschool, has reignited the conversation about safety on public buses in the Las Vegas Valley.

“It’s not just a community that’s hurting, everybody’s hurting,” said Leo Henderson, a former RTC bus operator and current Nevada State Senate candidate. “A lot of the passengers don’t want to get on the bus. They’re my constituents. I ran from District 2 to District 7 now, and they all say the same thing that they don’t feel safe in the bus.”

In February, a man died after he was stabbed 33 times during an argument on an RTC bus.

In May, a passenger was shot on a bus in the east valley.

In September, another man was stabbed to death during a fight on a bus in Henderson.

Then, on Friday, police say a teen shot another passenger during an argument on an RTC bus, then dropped his gun at a preschool playground while running away. Moments later, a toddler shot themself with that gun, suffering critical injuries.

RTC CEO M.J. Maynard put out a statement Sunday morning: “As the valley’s transit operator, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada does not condone violence of any kind on our buses and at our transit stops. We, like our community, are horrified by the recent altercation that resulted in two senseless and tragic shootings and also impacted our driver and other passengers. We are working in close and full cooperation with Metro as it continues to investigate this incident, and we have turned over to Metro all video footage captured on the bus. We send both victims our most heartfelt wishes for a quick and full recovery.”

“We don’t know who has a gun in the bus, we don’t know who’s going to shoot who,” said Henderson. “Individuals that are not supposed to have it, there has to be a detection. There has to be something that would detect that that juvenile is carrying something, but we don’t know what. We need to be more aggressive.”

During a press conference back in May about these same safety concerns, the RTC Deputy CEO at the time said that RTC is prohibited by statute from having transit police, but they partner with local law enforcement to address violent incidents in our transit system.

