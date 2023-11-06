Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police say person with life-threatening injuries after crash involving motorcycle

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:14 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Monday morning crash.

According to police, the incident near East Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street.

LVMPD says the crash involved a motorcycle and a sedan. One person was transported to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

