Las Vegas police say person with life-threatening injuries after crash involving motorcycle
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:14 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Monday morning crash.
According to police, the incident near East Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street.
LVMPD says the crash involved a motorcycle and a sedan. One person was transported to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
