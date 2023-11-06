Las Vegas police say man shot, killed during fight at northeast valley house party

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed at a house party early Sunday morning in the northeast valley.

According to police, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday, , LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a shooting at a residence in the 1600 block of North Betty Lane.

Arriving officers located a male in the backyard of the home who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel, police said.

LVMPD said the investigation indicated that the victim was attending a party and was involved in a physical altercation with another individual. During the altercation, police said the suspec pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

The suspect, who had fled before officers arrived, was later identified by detectives as Mauricio Quinteros, 18. LVMPD said he was taken into custody later Sunday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.