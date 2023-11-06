Las Vegas man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after baby drowns

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is facing charges of child abuse and second-degree murder after his baby was found dead in a bathtub while he slept in another room.

According to a police report, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center received a call at 3:16 p.m. on October 21 stating that a baby was not breathing. Officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 5600 block of E. Bobbie Joe Lane.

The first two officers to arrive found the baby on the floor of the apartment and took over performing CPR until Clark County Fire Department rescue and Medic West units arrived. Life-saving measures continued while the baby was taken to Sunrise Children’s Hospital, but the girl was pronounced dead at 4:09 p.m.

Officers observed that “the apartment was a mess and water covered much of the floor.” Another child was found unharmed, naked and sitting in a stroller.

Alejandro Pantoja told investigators that he had found the baby floating in the bathtub and ran with her to a neighbor’s apartment to call for assistance. Patrol officers on the scene contacted Abuse Neglect detectives and notified them of the drowning death.

Detectives contacted Pantoja at the hospital and conducted a recorded interview with the suspect inside the Pediatric Emergency Department. He was informed at the start that he was not under arrest and was free to leave at any time.

He told investigators that on the night of October 20, he went to work at Walmart to work a shift from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. the next morning. At the end of his shift, he spoke to the human resources department about changing his work hours, saying that he did not want to work the graveyard shift due to needing to care for his children while his girlfriend was at work.

Police said that Pantoja “changed his story a few times” during the interview. Ultimately, he admitted that he left the baby alone in the shower, returned to his bedroom and fell asleep. He explained that he later found her floating on her back with “part of her body above the surface of the water.”

“I know I’m one hundred percent responsible,” he reportedly told detectives during the interview. “I feel like I’m not responsible enough for babies,” he added.

He also said that he knew it was dangerous to leave the child alone in the bathroom but he did it because nothing had “ever really happened before” with his other kids or his siblings.

The suspect was voluntarily taken into custody on November 1. He is facing charges of child abuse or neglect with significant bodily harm and second-degree murder. He has an initial appearance in Clark County Justice Court scheduled for Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.