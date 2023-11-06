Las Vegas charter school teaching students how to become drone pilots

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Drones are becoming more popular and some local charter school students are learning how to become drone pilots, thanks to a brand new program.

The Delta Academy has one of the few drone programs in the district.

Instructor Richard Shipin went through rigorous training in New York to be able to bring it to local students.

He said it’s a skill that will help the students as they get ready to go into the work force.

“It’s just going to be everywhere,” Shipin said. “The fields it’s not in right now, drones are going to be a part of it. It’s a lot cheaper to hire a drone pilot then to hire a whole team of other workers.”

Delta Academy is a public charter school that is open to all CCSD students. For information on how to enroll and to learn more about all the extra curricular activities, including the drone course, click here.

