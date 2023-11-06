Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Hootie & the Blowfish announce summer tour for 2024

Hootie & the Blowfish have announced a summer tour for 2024.
Hootie & the Blowfish have announced a summer tour for 2024.(U.S. Air Force / Mysti Cabasug | U.S. Air Force / Mysti Cabasug)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hootie & the Blowfish will hit the road next summer for a North American tour that will hit 43 cities across the continent.

The Summer Camp with Trucks Tour kicks off in Dallas on May 30 and will run through Sept. 28 at West Palm Beach.

This will be the first full tour for the band since 2019. The Grammy award-winning band will be supported by Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

Tickets will be available for sale starting Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Hootie & the Blowfish website.

Subscribers to the Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter will get earlier access that will start Tuesday at noon local time and end Thursday at 10 p.m.

Different VIP packages will also be available for fans to purchase. More information on those can be found at VIP Nation’s website.

The full list of tour dates can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the exterior of Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue moves closer to opening
The Bend shopping and entertainment center coming to the Southwest Valley
‘The Bend’ Las Vegas development taking shape; set to open in 2024
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
Water drained at the Venetian for Formula 1 viewing platform is expected to go back into Lake...
Water drained at Venetian for F1 viewing platform is expected to go back into Lake Mead
Who should pay for the cleanup of Lake Las Vegas?
Who should pay for the cleanup of Lake Las Vegas?

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Trump lashes out from the witness stand at judge, NY attorney general as he testifies in fraud trial
Trump’s turn on the witness stand represents a remarkable convergence of his legal troubles and...
Former President Trump takes stand in NY fraud trial
Generic gavel picture
Las Vegas man sentenced in prize notice fraud scheme
The Canteen Food hall at Rio Hotel & Resort is set to open in January, 2024
Rio in Las Vegas to replace its famous buffet with food hall
Evangelical Mike Johnson raises questions of separation of church and state
Evangelical Mike Johnson raises questions of separation of church and state