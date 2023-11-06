Surprise Squad
Henderson police trying to identify subject involved in June shooting near Anthem

Henderson police are looking for assisance identifying this person in connection with a June...
Henderson police are looking for assisance identifying this person in connection with a June shooting(Henderson Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:32 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a subject involved in a summer shooting.

On June 15 at approximately 8:40 p.m., police responded to the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive in reference to reports of a shooting. Investigators determined that an off-duty Laughlin Deputy Constable fired one round at what is believed to be a silver Honda Civic. The vehicle was believed to be occupied by four white males and may have a bullet hole on the vehicle’s driver’s side.

In a media release, HPD said that “all leads in identifying the subject have been exhausted.” He is believed to be a white male in his late teens or early 20s. Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Investigation’s Services Division at 702-267-4897. Please reference HPD DR #23-11498.

You may also contact the Henderson Police Department 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

