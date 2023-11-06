Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Golden Knights to celebrate Stanley Cup win at White House

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the...
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the White House to celebrate the team’s Stanley Cup win.

In an announcement on Monday, the White House shared that President Joe Biden will welcome the Golden Knights on Nov. 13 to celebrate the team’s Stanley Cup win.

The Golden Knights visit will mark a similar celebration that took place in August to celebrate the Las Vegas Aces’ first WNBA Championship win. The Aces then went on to claim a second WNBA championship in October.

The Knights claimed Lord Stanley’s Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Golden Knights crush Panthers to claim Vegas’ first Stanley Cup Championship

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the exterior of Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue moves closer to opening
The Bend shopping and entertainment center coming to the Southwest Valley
‘The Bend’ Las Vegas development taking shape; set to open in 2024
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
Water drained at the Venetian for Formula 1 viewing platform is expected to go back into Lake...
Water drained at Venetian for F1 viewing platform is expected to go back into Lake Mead
Who should pay for the cleanup of Lake Las Vegas?
Who should pay for the cleanup of Lake Las Vegas?

Latest News

Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg, center, vies for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights...
Ducks rally for 6th straight win, snap Golden Knights’ 12-game point streak with 4-2 victory
Vegas Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov plays during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 8, 2022,...
Senators GM out after Ottawa forced to forfeit draft pick for role in invalidated trade involving Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with the bench his...
Golden Knights host Avalanche after Marchessault’s hat trick
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, center, celebrates after his power play...
Marchessault’s hat trick leads Golden Knights to 5-2 win over Jets