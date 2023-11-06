Golden Knights to celebrate Stanley Cup win at White House

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the White House to celebrate the team’s Stanley Cup win.

In an announcement on Monday, the White House shared that President Joe Biden will welcome the Golden Knights on Nov. 13 to celebrate the team’s Stanley Cup win.

The Golden Knights visit will mark a similar celebration that took place in August to celebrate the Las Vegas Aces’ first WNBA Championship win. The Aces then went on to claim a second WNBA championship in October.

The Knights claimed Lord Stanley’s Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

