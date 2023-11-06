Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook-11/5/23

Windy Conditions Highlight Our Monday Forecast!
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A low pressure trough moves into the Las Vegas Valley Monday.

Expect winds to develop as a result.

As of Sunday afternoon Las Vegas is not under a wind advisory but that could change.

The Spring Mountains is forecast to see gusts up to 55 MPH so a wind advisory has been issued for Monday morning ending Tuesday morning for the area.

We will enjoy one more day 80 degree temperatures, then cooler conditions move in for the remainder of the week.

By next Saturday, Veterans Day our forecast high will be in the upper 60′s.

There is no rain in the forecast over the next week for the Las Vegas Valley.

