F1 construction changes landscape of Las Vegas Strip

Construction for the upcoming F1 race has changed the landscape of the Las Vegas Strip.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:48 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOX5′s Joe Vigil visited several prominent areas of the Las Vegas Strip to show how much they have changed in the wake of F1 construction.

You may have driven in the area of Koval and Flamingo a dozen times. However, the intersection may hardly be recognizable due to all of the F1 construction.

FOX5′s Joe Vigil gives you a look at F1 construction areas in the video above.

