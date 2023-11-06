CCSD police arrest teacher for child abuse

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Department arrested Yolanda Gallman, 64, on Friday, November 3 for one count of child abuse or neglect and one count of abuse of a vulnerable person.

According to a preliminary report, the arrest stems from an investigation initiated at Preparatory Institute, School for Academic Excellence at Charles I. West Hall. Gallman has been a teacher in the District since July 2022.

She is currently assigned to home per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit. Following her arrest, Gallman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and has a status check scheduled in Clark County Justice Court on December 4.

