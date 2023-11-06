Surprise Squad
7 injured in shooting at Prairie View A&M homecoming party

Multiple first responders were called following an incident near Prairie View A&M late Sunday night.
By Karla Castillo and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:14 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left seven people injured at a homecoming party late Sunday night.

According to information shared in a press release, detectives with the agency were called to reports of shots fired just after 10 p.m.

The incident happened in the 3500 block of Cameron Road in Waller County.

Responding deputies found four women, two men and one male juvenile had been shot while attending a trail ride pasture party. Investigators say the event was held in conjunction with a Prairie View A&M homecoming party.

Authorities said the victims were shot in their lower extremities, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives said they believe shots were fired after a verbal dispute involving several people at the party. No arrests have been made.

Sunday afternoon, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on its Facebook page about the event. It urged people to avoid the area because of expected traffic congestion related to the event.

Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said they believe more than 1,000 people attended the event, which did have private security.

“None of the security protocols that were established by the permitting body and agreed to by the promoter were found to be followed at the time of the incident,” said the release.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

