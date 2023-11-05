Forecast Outlook-11/5/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Sunny with a light wind is the forecast for the Las Vegas area as we also enjoy above seasonal temperatures.

Wind won’t be a factor Sunday but starting Monday it will be linger for a few days.

Gusts up to 30 MPH are forecast for Monday and gusts at 20 plus MPH can be expected Tuesday.

We are going to still enjoy warmer than normal temperatures on Monday, but then the cold front that moves through will push our daytime high into the low 70′s Tuesday.

The trough with the cooler air is sticking brining light snow to places like Aspendell Tuesday.

For us here in the valley we will continue to see temperatures trending downward with breezy conditions.

High temperatures by Wednesday will drop 5-10 degrees below normal and stay there through next weekend.

