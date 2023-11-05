Forecast Outlook-11/4/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Quiet and pleasant conditions are what we can expect for the next few days in Las Vegas.

Daytime temperatures are trending about 5 to 8 degrees above normal.

These calm conditions will begin to break down Monday night.

Tuesday a surface cold front will approach and will be over our area Wednesday.

Ahead of the front we will see some windy conditions.

Behind it, temperatures will begin to fall as we will experience going from the low 80′s Sunday to the low 60′s by next Saturday.

