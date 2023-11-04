Surprise Squad
Who should pay for the cleanup of Lake Las Vegas?

By Kim Passoth
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The community of Lake Las Vegas is pushing back. Record rainfall this past monsoon season pushed tons of trash through valley washes and into the lake. Residents have been told their community will have to foot the bill for the cleanup.

“Mattresses, chairs, garbage so much trash…untreated sewage washing down as well. I mean it is just an absolute nightmare,” Chaya Hendrick, a resident of Lake Las Vegas told FOX5.

“It is not our garbage, it is everybody else’s garbage…Lake Las Vegas is an unlucky geographic area because we are downstream of the rest of the valley,” contended Bobbie Becker who also lives at Lake Las Vegas.

“Nobody wants to pay for it... but somebody has to,” said Maura Shapiro who is also a Lake Las Vegas resident.

There are nearly 700 miles of flood channels in Clark County. It’s estimated about 500 people live in them. Residents of Lake Las Vegas assert that much of the trash pushed into the lake comes from those living in the channels. Hendrick believes allowing people to live in the channel is negligent and dangerous, putting lives at risk when there’s flash flooding.

“Both the city and the county have actually turned a blind eye and allowed them to do this. It is just inhumane in a civilized society to think it is okay to have people live in storm water drains,” Hendrick argued. Hendrick also points out the trash is also going into environmentally sensitive areas.

Who will pick up the bill? FOX5 reached out to both Clark County and the City of Henderson this week asking that question. So far, we have not heard back. Henrick reports the residents of Lake Las Vegas have been told their HOA will have to pick up the tab.

“We are learning that we have to pay anywhere up to a million dollars for this kind of cleanup of our lake and we think as a community that its totally unfair,” Hendrick asserted.

“We think that this is the responsibility of the city or the county. It should not be the sole responsibility of Lake Las Vegas residents,” Shapiro added.

