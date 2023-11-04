Incentives get rolled out for Las Vegas rideshare and taxi drivers to work Formula 1

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Taxi and rideshare companies are rolling out incentives for their employees or independent contractors to work during Formula 1 race, as many Las Vegas drivers have made it known that they will sit the event out.

FOX5 has heard from numerous drivers in those industries with similar concerns: long wait times in Strip traffic with fewer rides per day, and the possibility of international tourists who may not know about American tip customs.

FOX told you how the Nevada Taxi Authority approved a temporary Las Vegas F1 surcharge that applies from the airport to the Strip, or within the Strip.

“We have a pile of people wanting time off for this event. You can only give so much time off The lease drivers? It’s 100% up to them whether or not they’re going to come work during F1,” said Brent Bell, president of the Livery Operators Association, representing cab companies across the Valley. Lease drivers get 100% of the $15 surcharge; employee drivers get 43%.

“We’ve lost a lot of good drivers throughout the industry, because they’re just sick and tired of the traffic. It’s something we’ve been dealing with for months. and it’s getting worse and worse,” Bell said. “We’ve got to incentivize drivers to come to work,” he said.

Rideshare drivers have also asked about incentives.

“”Uber better put out an F1 surcharge like the taxis did, or they aren’t going to have drivers,” wrote one driver on a popular Facebook forum for Las Vegas drivers.

FOX5 spoke to one driver who will work F1, while they can tolerate it.

“Some of us are concerned that riders may be charged increased pricing without any additional boost to driver pay, or that there just may not be any incentive financially for drivers to put themselves out in the chaos,” the anonymous driver said to FOX5. The driver opts to drive for Uber during NFL games, when the app promises an extra $20 per ride during snarling traffic around Allegiant Stadium.

Uber gave FOX5 the following statement:

“The Las Vegas Grand Prix presents unique challenges and we’re working directly with organizers to improve rideshare operations, including implementing a surcharge, 100% of which will go directly to drivers. Drivers in Las Vegas already earn on average more than $30 when they’re with a passenger, and to increase earnings further, and help meet demand, we’ll have additional incentives on top of the surcharge. However, this is an unprecedented event in Las Vegas and fans will encounter both higher wait times and prices. We’d encourage people to consider transportation options and check the F1 website for more information.”

Lyft gave FOX5 the following statement:

“The F1 race provides a great opportunity for drivers to earn. In addition to the large number of rides we are expecting, we’re also planning increased incentives for all drivers the week of the race. This should help ensure there are enough drivers to meet demand and that it’s worth it for them to be on the platform. It’s all part of our effort to ensure both riders and drivers have a positive experience for the race.”

