Water drained at the Venetian for Formula 1 viewing platform is expected to go back into Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An invite-only viewing platform is being built at the Venetian for guests to watch the F1 race in two weeks. The platform is going in above the canals, which are used for gondola rides outside the Venetian.

Water has been drained from the canals for the platform construction.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District says the drained water initially came from the Colorado River, where Southern Nevada gets most of its drinking water. But the water district says the drained water is going back into Lake Mead and says no water will be lost in the process.

The Venetian says the water was pumped to Clark County Water Reclamation and will be treated and returned to Lake Mead. Water district officials explained the process to FOX5.

Water is pumped into what’s called the sanitary sewer system. The water goes through underground pipes to a treatment plant. Once there, water is treated to nearly “drinking water status.” From there, treated water goes back into Lake Mead. The same water-saving measure takes place inside residences.

The district says water that goes down a drain, including for showers and baths, also goes into the sanitary sewer system. It is treated and then goes back into Lake Mead.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District says each gallon of treated wastewater that is returned to Lake Mead, is a gallon of water Southern Nevada can use later, extending our water supply.

The same thing could not be said if Venetian canal water, or water at a residence, ended up in the street. Unlike water from a major storm, that little amount of water would not have the force to make it back to Lake Mead and would evaporate before getting to the lake.

Tougher water restrictions now prevent new water features from being built on the Strip. Existing water structures can stay.

The Venetian says people can still enjoy gondola rides inside the Venetian. The water inside was not drained. It also says gondola rides will continue outside shortly after the F1 race concludes.

