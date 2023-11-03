Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Texas man convicted of manslaughter in driveway shooting that killed Moroccan immigrant

Terry Duane Turner was convicted in the October 2021 shooting death of Adil Dghoughi outside...
Terry Duane Turner was convicted in the October 2021 shooting death of Adil Dghoughi outside Turner’s home.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:49 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Texas man has been convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Moroccan immigrant who had pulled into the driveway.

A Caldwell County jury on Thursday rejected a murder charge and convicted 67-year-old Terry Duane Turner of the lesser count in the October 2021 shooting death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi outside Turner’s home in Martindale, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Austin.

Family members of Dghoughi, who lived in Austin, have said he was lost and prosecutors said he was trying to leave the driveway when he was shot.

Turner said he shot in self-defense and testified that he thought Dghoughi pointed a gun at him, but no weapon was found inside the vehicle. Turner testified that he was concerned someone was trying to rob or harm him when he saw a strange vehicle in his driveway about 3:30 a.m., grabbed a gun and then went outside to confront the driver,

Defense attorney Gerry Morris said that although Turner couldn’t see Dghoughi through the car’s windows, it was reasonable for Turner to believe the driver might have a gun.

“Based on what he saw, knowing all the circumstances, he was reasonable in his actions,” Morris said during the trial. “He pulled the trigger. He regrets it. He’ll regret it all his life.”

Morris declined comment following the verdict.

Turner faces 2 to 20 years in prison when sentenced.

Dghoughi came to the U.S. in 2012 from Morocco and attended Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island, where he graduated with a master’s degree in business administration and finance, family members have said.

Dghoughi then moved to Austin and was seeking work as a financial analyst, according to his family.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas high school student in critical condition after beaten by 15 people
Culinary Union pickets in front of Park MGM in Las Vegas
Culinary Union sets strike deadline for 35K Las Vegas hospitality workers
Barriers added to Strip pedestrian bridges ahead of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Barriers added to Strip pedestrian bridges ahead of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
North Las Vegas police responded after a teen was shot and killed on Halloween
North Las Vegas teen shot and killed on Halloween night
Hackers behind cyberattack on CCSD contact FOX5, share confidential student information
Hackers behind CCSD cyberattack contact FOX5, share confidential student info

Latest News

Las Vegas student in critical condition after beaten by 15 people, police say
Las Vegas student in critical condition after beaten by 15 people, police say
Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Blinken presses for pause in Gaza fighting on visit to Israel amid fears war could widen
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers pulled back on hiring in October, adding 150,000 jobs in face of higher borrowing rates
Apollo astronaut Thomas "Ken" Mattingly has died, NASA announced.
Astronaut who played role in Apollo program dies
FILE - This Saturday, Jan. 8, 2005 file photo shows Oconee Nuclear Station in Seneca, S.C. A...
Deputies say suspect drove through nuclear station’s gate, tried to hit security officers with car