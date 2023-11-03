Sprouts Farmers Market sets opening date for new Henderson location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sprouts Farmers Market has announced it will open a new store in Henderson next week.

According to a news release, the new store, which is located at 280 W. Lake Mead Parkway, will open its doors to the public at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

“Our residents tell us that they want more grocery options, so we are excited to welcome a third Sprouts Farmers Market to Henderson in a prime location on Lake Mead Parkway and Water Street,” said Mayor Michelle Romero. “Sprouts provides a wide selection of healthy, organic produce with many specialty offerings you just can’t find anywhere else. In addition to fulfilling our need for more choices in this fast-growing area, I am especially grateful for the options they provide to people like me with special dietary needs. Sprouts offers an incredible variety with the convenience of a small, market-style shopping environment and our City Council is pleased to expand access to even more Henderson residents.”

The new location will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

For more information, visit: www.sprouts.com/store/nv/henderson/lake-mead-pkwy/.

