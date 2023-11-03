Surprise Squad
Shoppers look for deals as Vons store in west Las Vegas Valley set to close

Shoppers packed a Vons store in the west Las Vegas Valley as they looked for deals ahead of its closing.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:07 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Shoppers flocked to a Vons store in the west Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday to look for deals after learning that the location would be closing its doors.

According to the company, the store, located at 8540 W. Desert Inn Road, “is slated to close to help strengthen operational efficiencies.” An exact closing date has not been determined.

“We got boxes of diapers for $6 something when they’re like $30, so that’s a very big savings right there on the diapers,” one customer told FOX5.

The company said it will work to place all employees of the closing Vons location at other stores.

“The decision was difficult and involved a lengthy evaluation,” the company said in a statement.

While it was announced in Oct. 2022 that Kroger, which owns Smith’s, and Albertsons were looking to merge, Albertsons noted in the statement provided to FOX5 on Wednesday that the closure of the Vons store is not related to the pending merger.

Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid

In September, it was shared that the merger would, however, impact 15 stores in Nevada. The merger is expected to close in early 2024 and remains subject to regulatory clearance.

Kroger, Albertsons merger would impact 15 Nevada stores

The store’s exact closing date has not been determined.

Albertsons and Vons operate 42 stores throughout Southern Nevada. The company advised that there are two other stores near this location:

· Albertsons: 2550 S Fort Apache Rd

· Albertsons: 1001 S Rainbow Blvd

