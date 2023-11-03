Santa Fe Station hosting blood drive

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino is hosting a blood drive, with free giveaways to all donors.

According to a media release, the blood drive is on Monday, November 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held in the hotel’s Pecos Ball Room.

All blood donors who give through Nov. 9 get a $10 restaurant e-gift card and will be automatically entered to win a $5,000 Visa Prepaid Card.

Donors can schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and using the Sponsor code: SANTAFESTATION to sign up for Monday’s drive.

