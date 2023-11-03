Surprise Squad
Nevada State Police looking for witnesses of deadly I-15 crash

Deadly crash on I-15
Deadly crash on I-15(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:32 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division is seeking witnesses or anyone who may have information regarding a deadly crash that happened on October 31 at approximately 5:15 a.m. at the location of IR15 northbound, south of Charleston Blvd.

According to a media release, the preliminary investigation indicates that a pedestrian was walking in the travel lanes on IR15 northbound, south of Charleston Blvd. The pedestrian was subsequently struck by multiple vehicles. For unknown reasons, no involved vehicles remained on the scene.

Investigators said that a 2007-2011 Toyota Camry may be involved and would have damage to its front right side, and a 2017-2020 Honda CR-V may be involved, with minor damage to its front and undercarriage.

Nevada State Police would like to speak with the drivers of the vehicles, witnesses and anyone who may have information regarding this incident. Please call *NHP (*647) or Crime Stoppers of Nevada (702-385-5555) and reference case #231002339.

