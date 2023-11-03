Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police say juvenile injured after shooting themself with gun allegedly dropped by fleeing suspect

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a juvenile was transported to a local hospital after shooting themself with a gun that was believed to have been dropped by a suspect fleeing another incident.

According to Las Vegas police, the first incident occurred near Kell Lane and North Nellis Boulevard. In this incident, one victim was located and transported to UMC Trauma in unknown condition.

The second incident, according to police, involved a juvenile in the 1500 block of North Nellis Boulevard. According to police, it is believed that the suspect in the first incident dropped his firearm while fleeing the scene and the juvenile picked it up and shot themself.

The juvenile is being transported to UMC Trauma with a substantial bodily injury that was sustained from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

One person is in custody in connection with the incidents.

The situation remains under investigation.

