Las Vegas mayor proposes criminal ban around Fremont Street and Strat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas wants to strengthen and expand a ban on convicted criminals and repeat offenders around Fremont Street and resorts, while the ACLU has promised a challenge over constitutionality.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman tells FOX5, the proposal came at the urging of Sheriff Kevin McMahill. FOX5 has reported on the expanded “Order Out” corridor around the Las Vegas Strip in Clark County, and how Metro calls it a important tool in cutting down crime by removing repeat offenders who prey on tourists and businesses. The ACLU has also challenged the constitutionality of the measure, taking the case to the Nevada Supreme Court.

The city could amend their “order out” corridor to an area of 144 acres around Fremont Street, and 67 acres around the Strat. The original order applied to only people convicted of prostitution and drugs, but other misdemeanors could now apply.

Public safety officials for the City of Las Vegas describe juvenile offenders, gangs and other repeat offenders as the culprits behind the majority of crimes. Mayor Goodman also described intoxication and rowdy behavior as a common concern for a number of resorts, who constantly have to remove the same individuals from their property.

Last year, after a series of crimes committed by juveniles, city officials temporary enacted a curfew on Fremont Street.

“We do not and will not tolerate repeat offenses on our residents, on our business owners and on our tourists. We’ve had enough,” Goodman said. There are concerns that some banned Strip criminals have migrated north to tourist hotspots in the city.

“It’s been successful out on the Strip. I can imagine how much even more successful will be down here,” Goodman said, noting how young professionals live in high rises around the resorts, and the move could, in turn, benefit residential neighborhoods and pedestrians.

The ACLU has filed an amicus brief in response to the city’s proposal, challenging the premise of the ban and its wide scope.

“It’s unconstitutional. It violates the first and 14th Amendment and the right to travel that individuals possess,” said Athar Haseebullah of the ACLU. The ACLU has filed an amicus brief against the city; Haseebullah said the organization asked the mayor and city leaders for more public input before pushing the proposal forward.

“I think their overall intent is to remove certain people that they don’t want around from being near Fremont Street, which is really street performers and people who aren’t housed,” he said. “Nobody’s an advocate for crime or violent crime. They’re saying for any misdemeanor, which could be anything from illegal possession of a shopping cart,” Haseebullah said.

The city nor the Mayor can comment on pending litigation. Goodman said that steps are being taken to protect the rights of street performers, and it is up to a judge to determine if a conviction warrants a “order out.”

The ordinance dictates exceptions for residents in the area, or people who need public or social services in the corridors.

The council could vote on November 15.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.