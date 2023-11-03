Las Vegas daycare worker arrested for yanking shelf, injuring 2-year-old

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas daycare worker has been arrested after reportedly yanking a shelf so violently that it injured a 2-year-old child so badly that the boy needed surgery.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report, the offense occurred at approximately 2:18 p.m. on September 5 at the Creme de la Creme daycare at 8420 Farm Road.

A mother picked her son up from the daycare that day and discovered an injury to his mouth and blood on his upper lip. She met with the child’s teacher, who claimed that the boy was standing on top of a toy crib and fell.

A dentist confirmed that the boy had suffered a trauma fall and would require surgery to remove his two front teeth due to damage and infection. The mother then arranged to speak to the director of the daycare, who said that a teacher had been written up for “not paying attention to the children” and “other things that she would not disclose.” The director said that she would contact the mother when security footage of the incident became available to view.

In a meeting three days later, the director told the mother that the teacher had been fired. The director explained that she reviewed surveillance video of the incident and saw teacher Katrina Castillo “violently” pull a bookshelf away while the boy was leaning on it, causing him to hit his face on the shelf and then land face-first on the floor.

When questioned about it by the director, Castillo denied that the incident happened and said that she was attending to another student in the bathroom at the time. Castillo was fired on September 11. The facility provided a copy of the incident report that Castillo lied on and the termination letter to police.

Investigators interviewed the mother and confirmed this wasn’t the first such incident involving her son at the daycare. She told them that he came home with an injury in July and staff said that he “tripped and fell and injured his lip.” She reported other troubling incidents, including one when her son was bitten by another child.

Castillo retained an attorney and turned herself in at the request of police on October 24 at LVMPD Headquarters. She is facing a charge of child abuse or neglect. She has an appearance scheduled in Clark County Justice Court on November 28.

