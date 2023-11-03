Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas daycare worker arrested for yanking shelf, injuring 2-year-old

Katrina Castillo
Katrina Castillo(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:39 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas daycare worker has been arrested after reportedly yanking a shelf so violently that it injured a 2-year-old child so badly that the boy needed surgery.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report, the offense occurred at approximately 2:18 p.m. on September 5 at the Creme de la Creme daycare at 8420 Farm Road.

A mother picked her son up from the daycare that day and discovered an injury to his mouth and blood on his upper lip. She met with the child’s teacher, who claimed that the boy was standing on top of a toy crib and fell.

A dentist confirmed that the boy had suffered a trauma fall and would require surgery to remove his two front teeth due to damage and infection. The mother then arranged to speak to the director of the daycare, who said that a teacher had been written up for “not paying attention to the children” and “other things that she would not disclose.” The director said that she would contact the mother when security footage of the incident became available to view.

In a meeting three days later, the director told the mother that the teacher had been fired. The director explained that she reviewed surveillance video of the incident and saw teacher Katrina Castillo “violently” pull a bookshelf away while the boy was leaning on it, causing him to hit his face on the shelf and then land face-first on the floor.

When questioned about it by the director, Castillo denied that the incident happened and said that she was attending to another student in the bathroom at the time. Castillo was fired on September 11. The facility provided a copy of the incident report that Castillo lied on and the termination letter to police.

Investigators interviewed the mother and confirmed this wasn’t the first such incident involving her son at the daycare. She told them that he came home with an injury in July and staff said that he “tripped and fell and injured his lip.” She reported other troubling incidents, including one when her son was bitten by another child.

Castillo retained an attorney and turned herself in at the request of police on October 24 at LVMPD Headquarters. She is facing a charge of child abuse or neglect. She has an appearance scheduled in Clark County Justice Court on November 28.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Culinary Union pickets in front of Park MGM in Las Vegas
Culinary Union sets strike deadline for 35K Las Vegas hospitality workers
Exterior image of Rancho High School in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas high school student in critical condition after beaten by 15 people
Barriers added to Strip pedestrian bridges ahead of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Barriers added to Strip pedestrian bridges ahead of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
North Las Vegas police responded after a teen was shot and killed on Halloween
North Las Vegas teen shot and killed on Halloween night
Hackers behind cyberattack on CCSD contact FOX5, share confidential student information
Hackers behind CCSD cyberattack contact FOX5, share confidential student info

Latest News

Blood Drive
Santa Fe Station hosting blood drive
Las Vegas police say a toddler was injured Friday after shooting themself with a gun that was...
Las Vegas police say toddler injured after shooting self with gun dropped by fleeing teen suspect
Generic Gavel
Las Vegas real estate developer sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion
A naked man fought a Las Vegas police officer and stole a department vehicle on Halloween
Report: Naked man that stole Las Vegas police car suffered ‘mental breakdown’