Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas brain health clinic provides first dose of new Alzheimer’s drug

The Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health
The Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:59 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health announced that it has administered its first infusion of the anti-amyloid drug lecanemab (LEQEMBI), for the treatment of mild Alzheimer’s disease.

According to a media release, the center administered its first dose of lecanemab in a clinical setting following the drug’s traditional approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July. It happened in conjunction with National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.

As one of the leading and largest Alzheimer’s disease clinical trial sites in the country, the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health said that it has taken part in the phase 3 CLARITY study of lecanemab since 2020 and continues to study the drug in the ongoing AHEAD trial for individuals at risk for dementia. The center is the only site for both studies in the state of Nevada.

Dan Harrington, a 64-year-old living with Alzheimer’s disease, is originally from southern California and moved to Las Vegas six years ago specifically to receive care at the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. He and his wife, Andrea, are grateful to have the opportunity to try this new treatment.

Holding on to memories: Las Vegas Valley woman seeing results in Alzheimer’s drug study

“Since I started in this field 20 years ago, patients and their families have often asked, ‘If this is Alzheimer’s, you can’t even slow it down, right?’ Today, I can say ‘Wrong. A treatment is now available for this disease that is different from anything that was available before,” said Dylan Wint, M.D., director of the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. “This drug won’t solve the Alzheimer’s crisis, but it represents a significant step forward, slowing progression of the disease and delaying some of its devastating symptoms.”

The milestone marked the first time outside of its research program that the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health’s infusion center has administered a therapy that is proven to slow Alzheimer’s disease progression, not just treat its symptoms.

“We’re really excited about this. If it’s a few months more, then we have a few months more,” said Andrea Harrington. “We can continue to make memories, enjoy what we have and do what we can. We’re really grateful.”

Harrington continued, “There’s so much hope. If we can help somebody else who is out there and let them know that there is hope, try and don’t be afraid, that’s what we’ll do.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas police responded after a teen was shot and killed on Halloween
North Las Vegas teen shot and killed on Halloween night
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas high school student in critical condition after beaten by 15 people
Suspect arrested after accused of crashing stolen Las Vegas police vehicle into another car
LVMPD IDs suspect accused of crashing stolen Las Vegas police vehicle into SUV
A protective film was installed on Las Vegas pedestrian bridges to block views of an upcoming...
Film blocking views of Las Vegas Strip, Sphere on pedestrian bridges being ripped down
Police investigating antisemitic graffiti found in west Las Vegas
Authorities investigating antisemitic graffiti found in west Las Vegas

Latest News

Millions around the world celebrate Dia de los Muertos
The beaten student remains in critical condition.
15 people involved in fight near Las Vegas high school
The Golden Knights on Friday will hold a free gas giveaway in Henderson.
Golden Knights to give away free gas in Henderson on Friday
National Park Service
Lake Mead officials announce temporary park, facilities closure