Inaugural NBA in-season tournament to hold finals in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced that it will host the finals of its inaugural in-season tournament in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament tips off on Friday with a Group Play doubleheader as the New York Knicks visit the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets host the Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA says the tournament “adds a thrilling twist to the early stages of the 2023-24 regular season.”

According to the league, as part of the tournament, all 30 NBA teams will play four Group Play games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. From there, eight teams will then advance to the single-elimination Knockout Rounds, which culminate with one team winning the NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena as the In-Season Tournament champion.

The tournament’s semifinals will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7 at T-Mobile Arena, with the championship set for Saturday, Dec. 9.

Tickets for the semifinals and the championship games are on sale now at NBAEvents.com.

