Holiday dinner theater show returns to Lawry’s in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lawry’s in Las Vegas is once again getting in the holiday spirit by offering a dinner theater show and roaming carolers.

According to a news release, as part of the experience, guests will take a “journey back to Yuletide in Victorian England at the Cratchit home with a beautifully adapted live performance of Dickens’s classic tale.”

Featuring a full cast, Lawry’s says the holiday theater will have showings at 6 p.m. on Nov. 26, 27, 28, and 29.

According to the restaurant, adult tickets are $115 and $69 for children under 12. Each ticket includes a Lawry’s dinner complete with the eatery’s famous spinning bowl salad, roasted prime ribs of beef or roasted salmon filet with sides, and the chef’s choice of dessert.

Reservations are required and can be made by emailing Michelle Rizzo at mrizzo@lawrysonline.com or by calling (702) 893.2223 (ext. 205).

In addition to Lawry’s Holiday Theater, the restaurant will also have roaming carolers for all diners to enjoy nightly.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.