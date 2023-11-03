Henderson pharmacy school says enrollment trends match claims of nationwide pharmacist shortage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this week hundreds of pharmacists in ten states walked off the job in a protest dubbed “Pharmageddon.”

It was the latest labor movement to hit the country, but it’s the only one not motivated by money. While salaries are high, job satisfaction is low because the number of new pharmacists entering the profession is dwindling.

Last year, Americans filled nearly 4.8 million prescriptions – all of them dispensed under the supervision of a licensed pharmacist. While the number of medications rises, the number of working professionals to distribute them drops.

“We have seen declines in pharmacy applications and enrollments steadily for the past five years.”

Dr. Leiana Oswald is an associate dean at Roseman University’s College of Pharmacy. Oswald tells FOX5 Roseman’s campus isn’t the only one seeing fewer pharmacy students.

“We’re now at about 50 percent, so some national data will show, in about three years’ time, as the classes that have started pharmacy school graduate, we’re going to be down from graduating 14-thousand plus, pharmacist a year, or pharmacy doctorate students down to about seven thousand, says Dr. Oswald.”

The drop – not just at pharmacy schools.

“There’s a decline overall in students overall going to higher education, there’s actually fewer students,” she says.

The situation is made only worse by a recent exodus from the healthcare field in general.

“We’ve seen a lot of burn-out across healthcare professions, and I think people are looking to balance wellness, to balance their lives, their personal lives, and healthcare is a calling, it’s a duty to help others,” Dr. Oswald tells us.

“Oath of a pharmacist, for the pharmacy profession, the first line is, I promise to devote myself to a lifetime of service to others, and that’s a sacrifice. and it’s a calling, and it’s a duty, and it’s a desire to help others, and in that process, I think people are contemplating the wellness aspect that can come along with that.”

However, for those interested in helping others, Dr. Oswald says, it’s a career to consider.

“Those who enjoy sciences, are very interested in a health care profession, maybe not so interested in blood, puss, and vomit, right?,” she says. “Pharmacists don’t deal with the bodily functions so much as we deal with our role of being the medication expert on a care team.”

And – it can be lucrative.

“Pharmacists are in demand, and that is going to continue, especially as we’re graduating less pharmacists. So we have had our graduates offered ten, 20, 30, 40, even upwards of 75-thousand dollars to enter the pharmacy profession.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says a brand-new pharmacist can expect to earn around $121,000 in their first year of practice. Still, it’s not an easy degree, and the work can be demanding.

“I truly love the profession of pharmacy, it is not for everyone, as every healthcare profession is not for everyone, but it should be something that anyone who’s thinking about a career in healthcare explores.”

Pharmacy is a doctorate-level degree, so it normally takes some bachelor-level courses. But, Roseman tells us you don’t need to have your degree to apply or start your studies in its program. The university also offers an accelerated program that allows students to complete their doctorate in just three years.

