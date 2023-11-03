Surprise Squad
Golden Knights host Avalanche after Marchessault’s hat trick

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with the bench his...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with the bench his shootout goal against the Dallas Stars during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Colorado Avalanche (7-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche after Jonathan Marchessault’s hat trick against the Winnipeg Jets in the Golden Knights’ 5-2 win.

Vegas went 51-22-9 overall and 34-18-1 in home games last season. The Golden Knights scored 42 power-play goals last season on 207 chances for a 20.3% success rate.

Colorado has gone 4-2-0 in road games and 7-2 overall. The Avalanche have a +10 scoring differential, with 31 total goals scored and 21 given up.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Karlsson has scored four goals with nine assists for the Golden Knights. Marchessault has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has six goals and eight assists for the Avalanche. Ryan Johansen has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 9-0-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (upper body), Isaiah Saville: out (undisclosed), Daniil Miromanov: out (undisclosed), Nicolas Roy: out (undisclosed), Nicolas Hague: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Chris Wagner: out (achilles), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out (groin), Jean-Luc Foudy: out (lower body).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

