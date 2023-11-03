Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook - 11/03/23

Pleasant Weekend Weather
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:33 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Happy Friday! We’ll see some high-level morning clouds as we get the day rolling with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The forecast remains dry through the weekend with intermittent cloud cover.

Saturday’s forecast high is 75° with Sunday at 77°. We’ll also get an extra hour of sleep this weekend as we set the clocks back one hour. Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning.

The breeze kicks up again early next week with gusts hovering around 30 mph Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures fall back into the low 70s by Wednesday.

Long range models are bringing a slight chance for showers Saturday and Sunday of next weekend.

