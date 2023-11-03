Surprise Squad
Dog alerts family to save teen who was suffering stroke

The border collie named Axel saved a teenager’s life during a severe stroke. (KHOU, AMANDA TANNER)
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:21 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KHOU) – A Texas family is extra thankful for their rescue dog who they say had a purpose in their lives.

The border collie named Axel saved their teenager’s life during a severe stroke.

Amanda Tanner said the 1-year-old rescue was meant to be a part of her family.

It was around 5:45 a.m. in the morning several months ago when Tanner thought Axel needed to go outside.

“He jumped on my bed and was kind of like aggressively trying to wake us up,” Tanner said.

She said the dog was acting if something was not right in her son’s room.

“My husband walked all the way to the sliding door, but Axel did not follow him. He stopped in front of Gabriel’s door,” Tanner described.

Gabriel Silva is her 17-year-old son. He was in his room panicking, but his parents did not know at the time.

He fell, his vision was fuzzy and he couldn’t feel his right arm.

“Then I found my dad. That’s when I knew something was really wrong because I tried to talk to him and I started slurring my words,” Gabriel described.

The teen’s doctor at Memorial Hermann said the teenager was suffering a large left-sided stroke.

“He could not speak. He could not understand language. He was nearly paralyzed on the right side of his body,” Dr. Sabih Effendi, of Memorial Hermann Hospital, said.

Over the last couple months, the senior at Klein Oak High School has made great strides in speech and physical therapy.

One reason Gabriel received medical help quickly that morning was thanks to Axel, who has now earned as many treats as he wants.

“To me, it’s God sent. Axel is one of nine puppies. He’s the one no one wanted. He’s the reject. He was meant to be. He was meant to be a part of our family,” Tanner described. “He had a purpose. He’s going to continue to have a purpose.”

Important signs of a stroke include trouble with balance, vision, speech and also weakness in the face or arms.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

